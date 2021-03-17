Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Grows By 25.2%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

