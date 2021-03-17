Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Increases By 22.4%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $176.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have commented on EVBN. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.