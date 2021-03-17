Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 25.0%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

