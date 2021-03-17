Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Grows By 26.0%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 11th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.