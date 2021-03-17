Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Drops By 18.1%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 11th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:WILC opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59. G. Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.30% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.