Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Decreases By 21.4%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $$34.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

