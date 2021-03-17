Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Decreases By 23.0%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 660,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 857,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Horizon Bancorp stock remained flat at $$19.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,155. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $843.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Insiders have sold 69,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

