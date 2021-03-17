Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Expands By 25.9%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMDZF opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. markets, sells, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, Turkey, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers surfactants, builders, and functional additives; excipients, active ingredients, and specialty solvents; additives, actives, and functional ingredients; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, pigments, and specialty solvents.

