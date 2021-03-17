Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Expands By 25.9%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
IMDZF opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11.
IMCD Company Profile
Read More: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.