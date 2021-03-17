Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Increases By 27.3%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $7,923,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $8,027,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 704,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

