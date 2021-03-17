Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Drops By 22.8%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 11th total of 439,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,391.0 days.

Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $$6.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

KBSTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kobe Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho upgraded Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia and Oceania. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

