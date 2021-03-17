Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Declines By 19.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 11th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,001,040.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock worth $195,281,492. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

