Short Interest in LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Expands By 27.6%

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LKAI opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. LKA Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Get LKA Gold alerts:

LKA Gold Company Profile

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for LKA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.