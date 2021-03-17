Short Interest in LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Expands By 27.6%

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LKAI opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. LKA Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
LKA Gold Company Profile
