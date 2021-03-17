Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Drops By 20.7%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magal Security Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 39,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,728. Magal Security Systems has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

