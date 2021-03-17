Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Drops By 19.9%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 11th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,953. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

