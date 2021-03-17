Short Interest in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Grows By 22.6%

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 255,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDCA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 274,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,267. MDC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $284.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.17 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.