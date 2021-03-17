Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Expands By 21.7%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 11th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Meridian by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 1,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

