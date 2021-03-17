Short Interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expands By 22.0%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 729,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 118.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.09. 12,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.