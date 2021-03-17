Short Interest in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expands By 27.7%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of -136.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

