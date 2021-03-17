Short Interest in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Declines By 22.7%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ MAAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 52,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,030,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,965,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,051,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

