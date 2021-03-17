Short Interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rises By 26.6%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NBRV has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $480.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

