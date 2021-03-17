Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Drops By 19.5%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 11th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMAF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

