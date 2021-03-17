Short Interest in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Grows By 24.9%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 502,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CJS Securities cut shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 351.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

