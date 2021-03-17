Short Interest in Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Drops By 19.8%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 921,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 11th total of 1,149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 472,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Planet 13 has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $8.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNHF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

