Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Declines By 20.9%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 11th total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IPDN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,675. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.
About Professional Diversity Network
