Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Decreases By 22.7%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BIS stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

