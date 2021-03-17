Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Rises By 25.3%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 810,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 646,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

