Short Interest in Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Decreases By 20.0%

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PCMC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. Public Company Management has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

About Public Company Management

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

