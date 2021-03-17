Short Interest in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Rises By 22.2%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 667,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on RYN shares. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.