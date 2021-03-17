Short Interest in Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Increases By 26.7%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,556,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RSAU opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Rooshine has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Rooshine Company Profile
