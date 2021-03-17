Short Interest in Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Increases By 26.7%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,556,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSAU opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Rooshine has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

