Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Decreases By 20.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $$276.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Schindler has a one year low of $192.75 and a one year high of $300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.74.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

