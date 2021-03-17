Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Declines By 19.5%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 11th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,055. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHECY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.