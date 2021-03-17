Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Increases By 27.9%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Shineco has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

