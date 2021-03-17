Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Declines By 20.5%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 11th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBOW. Johnson Rice raised shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,541. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

