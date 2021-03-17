Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Decreases By 20.6%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 3,409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.4 days.
Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
