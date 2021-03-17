Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Decreases By 20.6%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 3,409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.4 days.

Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

