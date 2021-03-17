Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Rises By 26.8%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 11th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:STAEF opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells lighting equipment, accessories, and electronic components. It operates through Automotive Equipment Business, Electronic Components Business, and Applied Electronic Products Business segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and halogen bulbs, etc.

