Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Increases By 26.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.06 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

