Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Increases By 26.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
SBLK stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.06 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $16.40.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
