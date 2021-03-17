Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Expands By 26.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.