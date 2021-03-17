Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Drops By 21.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Shares of SURVF remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

