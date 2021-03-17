Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Declines By 21.5%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,302,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 11th total of 2,934,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,020.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVCBF remained flat at $$17.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $18.62.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

