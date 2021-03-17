Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Decreases By 20.7%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 1,629,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Technogym from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Technogym stock remained flat at $$11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Technogym has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, stretching equipment, and tools and accessories.

