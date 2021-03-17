Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Decreases By 19.5%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 11th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. 2,249,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

