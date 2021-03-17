Short Interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Increases By 25.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 18,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

