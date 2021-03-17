Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreases By 20.1%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 11th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

