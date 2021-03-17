Short Interest in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Rises By 24.4%

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 11th total of 23,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $102,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,017,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $68.24. 108,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,387,975. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

