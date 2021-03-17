Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Rises By 22.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 0.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,027,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VEON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VEON by 21.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

