Short Interest in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Decreases By 20.8%

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 11th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of WDR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 381,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $22,168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 739,727 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 656,563 shares during the period.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

