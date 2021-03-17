ShowHand Hits 1-Day Volume of $698.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $90,955.92 and approximately $698.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00642966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034057 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars.

