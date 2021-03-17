SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $31.98. 486,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 273,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,523. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

