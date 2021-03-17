SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0562 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,478.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,162.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.92 or 0.03089661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.87 or 0.00347979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.26 or 0.00913184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00400033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00333952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00245091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021226 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,044,398 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

