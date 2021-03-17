Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 210948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIEGY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

